Michael Wonsover of ESPN did an extended feature speaking to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik about carrying on the family legacy as Dominik is set to take on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

In the feature, Rey and Dominik said they discussed the idea of Dominik performing under the name "Prince Mysterio" in the future after he receives more training. Dominik said he already has the Prince Mysterio gear and mask designed, but wanted to hold off on debuting it at SummerSlam. Rey, in Spanish, translates to King, and Rey talked about passing on his legacy to his son.

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty," Mysterio expressed. "It's in his genes. I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

The Mysterio dynasty can be traced back to Rey Mysterio Sr., Rey's uncle, and Rey himself has said before that he would also be willing to pass down some of his old gear to his son Dominik if he wants it. Dominik discussed the idea of wearing a mask in anticipation of wearing wrestling gear for the first time at SummerSlam.

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik noted. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly."

Rollins will face Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.