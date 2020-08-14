AEW Executive VP Matt Jackson took to his Instagram account earlier this week and posted a clip from The Young Bucks' match against Stu Grayson and Evil Uno from Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

The video, as seen below, highlighted the moment of the match where Matt performed a Tope Con Hilo from the stage to the floor, knocking down multiple members of The Dark Order in the process.

"I really stuck that landing, didn't I?" Matt wrote for the caption.

The clip caught the attention of multi-time WWE Champion, "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton. Orton commented on Matt's post and poked fun at the fact that he didn't fully connect with all three members of The Dark Order when landing the maneuver. He then listed numerous AEW stars that once worked for WWE.

"Sweet landing.....but you didn't hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Milenko, Gunn, and most importantly FTR for me."

This isn't the first time Orton has been vocal about the AEW product, implying that he is keeping up with it in some fashion. "The Viper" posted a clip of his RKO to Jake "The Snake" Roberts from a March 2005 episode of RAW the same week that the wrestling legend debuted in AEW.

Back in 2019, Randy tweeted about a botched moment from AEW Dynamite that saw one of the masked members of The Dark Order completely missing while throwing punches at Dustin Rhodes. Orton would tell the individual to come to the "top company" if he wanted to learn how to punch properly.

You can see the video and Randy Orton's response below: