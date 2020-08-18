Wrestling Inc. has learned that former WWE NXT star Dan Matha, f.k.a. Dorian Mak, was arrested on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Matha, 32, was charged with failing to appear in court, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. It is currently not known what he was originally scheduled to appear in court for.

Matha was released by WWE in April as part of the company's massive layoffs and furloughs. Before he was released, Matha was involved in a car accident where he was ejected through his car window.

Matha last wrestled at an NXT live event on March 7th in Orlando, where he was defeated by Tyler Breeze.

You can view Matha's mugshot below:

Jason Angel contributed to this article.