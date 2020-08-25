Roman Reigns made his dramatic return to WWE at the conclusion of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's victory over Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. His return was reportedly kept secret as Reigns laid a vicious beatdown on the new Universal Champion Wyatt and Strowman.

The three are now set for a no holds barred triple threat match at Payback for the Universal Championship this Sunday. A contract signing will be held on this week's episode of SmackDown.

It will be Reigns' first match since early March. Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, however he withdrew from the show due to concerns of performing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new Payback poster has just been released featuring Reigns as he is set to compete in his first PPV since defeating King Corbin at Royal Rumble.

You can view the poster below, and check out the current Payback card at this link: