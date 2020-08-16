One of the most interesting WWE storylines over the last year was the Rusev/Lana/Bobby Lashley love triangle. There have been many storylines like this one in WWE history, but they usually don't involve a real-life couple like Rusev and Lana.

Because of that, Rusev revealed that Lana dealt with name-calling from fans who also questioned him about her and Lashley's on-screen relationship. Rusev talked more about that on The Ryback Show.

"You know, my wife has so many bad name-calling because of the whole Bobby story. And this is a storyline, first and foremost, like, this is not real," stated Rusev. "Second of all, they were like, 'Well, how do you take it? She's kissing him.' Like, why don't you ask her? I'm not the one kissing. Why don't you ask him? He's got a wife and kids!"

The RAW wedding between Lashley and Lana that was interrupted by Rusev and Liv Morgan was a ratings hit for WWE. The segment ended up being the highest-rated of all of 2019, and Rusev discussed its popularity.

"I think people bury that story but it was the highest-rated story of the whole year. The highest rated segment of the whole year! We killed every single appearance; live events were out of their minds. I was doing the run-ins, people were losing their s--t," exclaimed Rusev.

"That why I never understand when people were burying it. I understand you don't like it, but it's the highest-rated thing! In the live events people can care less with what's going on. Bobby comes, he does his promo, I run in and the people lose their s--t! Like, I thought this was wrestling!"

Rusev was part of the COVID talent cuts by WWE in April but he still keeps in contact with many current WWE Superstars. That may come as a surprise to wrestling fans, but Rusev says he can still be friends with people he no longer works with.

"You have your friends that you text; I have quite a few friends. I don't care what company they work for because they're my friends and that's why. I think it was the other day on Twitter, where I said something about Big E or whatever, and they're like, 'Why do you care?' Because they're my freaking friends! What do you mean!? Like Big E, I've known him since 2011. Do you think, all of a sudden, I'm just going to say I don't care about that guy because I don't work there? How does that make any sense," asked Rusev.

Big E and Rusev are both former powerlifters who joined WWE around the same time. Rusev discussed his friendship with Big E, dating back to their days at FCW.

"I love Big E. Big E is amazing. I remember me and him, at FCW, we used to go to his dad's church on Sunday," revealed Rusev. "Me and him were really close. We still are. I love Big E, man, he's one of the nicest people. And working with him? A great human, an all-around stand-up guy."

When asked who is favorite World Champion is, Rusev selected Big E's stablemate in Kofi Kingston and explained why.

"My all-time greatest world champion, my favorite is Kofi Kingston, by all means. The man did so much for the title and nobody saw it because, you know, 'Oh Kofi, we've seen him for 15 years.' The man destroyed everything on the way, became champion, and what did he do? He goes to freaking Africa," said Rusev.

"You take it to your hometown in Africa and you show these kids, 'Hey kids, you can do the same thing. You can get out of here and you can achieve your dreams.' Tell me who did more powerful statements than that?"

