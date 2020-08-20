A new report from Alex McCarthy of talkSport and SportsKeeda claims that Shane McMahon could replace Bruce Prichard as the new head writer of Monday Night Raw. Prichard, WWE's Senior Vice President and Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, took charge of Monday nights after Paul Heyman was fired in June this year.

Prichard, who initially replaced Eric Bischoff as Executive Director of SmackDown last October, is reportedly "looking to lighten his workload" and focus on just one show.

"One source in WWE has told me Shane is being considered to take RAW off Bruce Prichard's hands leaving him to concentrate on SmackDown," read the report from McCarthy on SportsKeeda. "Another layer to the story is Prichard making no secret about the fact he'd like to lighten his workload and he's been struggling with the long hours."

The report also stated that Shane has reportedly been sitting beside his father in Gorilla Position at main roster shows, helping produce the shows with ideas. As previously reported, Shane played a crucial role in putting together the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year alongside Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar.

Earlier this month, Shane returned to WWE television for the first time since his loss to Kevin Owens on SmackDown's Fox debut last October. Shane introduced a new concept on Monday Nights called Raw Underground, which combines elements of MMA and bloodsport.

However, Raw Underground has not helped WWE salvage the sinking viewership of Raw, which registered its fourth-lowest viewership in the history of the show this past Monday.

If Shane does take over from Prichard, it will mark the third instance of a shake-up in Raw's creative department since last June, when Heyman was hired.