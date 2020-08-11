Former ECW and WWE wrestler The Blue Meanie made his return to The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast with his Mind of The Meanie podcast co-host Josh Shernof to discuss their podcast and the upcoming SummerSlam PPV. Arn Anderson had said around a month ago that Randy Orton is the best heel in the business, and The Blue Meanie had that same thought on The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

"Dude, if I wasn't in the business and I didn't have The Network and I just had to strictly buy a PPV, I would buy a PPV for this match," Blue Meanie admitted. "I'm not speaking for anybody else. I'm a fan of both individuals as performers and as people. Randy Orton's the best heel in the business right now. He's like a slow cooker man. He's had all this these years in the business, and I can't think of a down period. Like some wrestlers have a down period. I've never really seen Randy Orton have a down period at all, but Drew McIntyre, the only bad thing about his reign is the timing.

"I mean when you see what he was doing to Brock Lesnar in front of an audience, or in, oh my God, at the Rumble, I can only imagine what his title win at a proper WrestleMania would have been, and it's kind of heartbreaking to know that he's worked so hard to get to that spot. And it's literally in front of just other wrestlers."

On the topic of Drew McIntrye's WWE Title run, there was a discussion on the podcast on whether Orton would win the title at SummerSlam. McIntyre has said in an interview recently that he brushes off criticisms around his title reign, and The Blue Meanie said that he would like to see McIntyre have a long title reign. He also discussed the idea of a win over Orton possibly legitimatizing McIntyre's title reign as well.

"I'm a big fan of a champion having a run with a title. My first world champion was Bob Backlund, and he held the world title for six years," Blue Meanie noted. "So I'm not a big fan of the world title playing hopscotch or hot potato between two guys and stuff like that. I would like to see Drew get a little bit of a run here with the title, and of course, maybe Randy gets it. And then hopefully Drew chases back for it.

"My favorite baseball team is the Philadelphia Phillies. They won the World Series, and everybody would make fun. 'Oh they only beat the Tampa Bay Rays,' and then the next year, their back in the World Series against the New York Yankees. And they lose to them. They're like, 'see, they lost to a legitimate team.' Same thing here with Drew. I'm not saying any of his other opponents weren't legit, but Randy Orton has this lineage of being champion. So to be the champion and beat a former champion that's had such great reigns in the past, Drew needs this win. Well, I won't put that pressure on him. I want to see him have this win."

The Blue Meanie and his Mind of The Meanie podcast co-host Josh Shernof will be providing alternate commentary for WWE SummerSlam on August 22nd via FITE.tv. The stream is FREE!