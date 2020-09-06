Since taking on such an important position backstage, Adam Pearce has found himself in some sticky situations. Whether it's breaking up fights or having to enter different realms to get guys like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns to sign contracts for title matches, there isn't a boring day in the life of Pearce.

Speaking of Reigns, Pearce noted that he just couldn't help but wonder why "The Big Dog" would align himself with such a piercing presence like Paul Heyman on SmackDown.

"Well if you look at the footage, I think I was dumbfounded more than anything else," Pearce replied. "I'm looking at Paul, and I'm thinking, 'What is he doing in this room with Roman Reigns?' I just couldn't get out of my brain the shock of 'The Advocate' Paul Heyman next to everyone's hero, Roman Reigns. It was crazy."

Later on that evening, Pearce was asked by the Chairman himself, Vince McMahon, to go to the "Firefly Fun House" and get Wyatt's signature on behalf of The Fiend. Without hesitation, Pearce did what he was told, but in order to complete the task at hand, he had to dress up as a mailman. At the moment, he didn't think too much of it, but in hindsight, he can't help but mention how odd it was to portray Postman Pearce.

"Speaking of crazy, right? You're standing next to Vince McMahon and he gives you this 'mission', as he calls it, and I had no idea I was going to be asked to do that," he said with a puzzling look on his face.

"I looked at the wardrobe and I saw the mailman outfit. At first, I had to make sure I wasn't losing my own mind. But when I walked into the Fun House, I started to believe that I was [a mailman]. When the chairman gives you your marching orders, you march."

