On tonight's AEW Dynamite a new tournament was announced. It features eight wrestlers in a single elimination format with the finals taking place at AEW Full Gear on November 7.

The winner of the tournament gets a future AEW World Title Match. Three entrants were announced tonight and they are: Jungle Boy, Rey Fenix, and Kenny Omega.

As noted, Omega said he would be focusing on singles competition after being involved in the tag division for most of the past year.

