On a special episode of AEW Unrestricted, AEW President Tony Khan returned to preview this Saturday's All Out PPV. The podcast started off with The Buy In match, Britt Baker and Big Swole's Tooth and Nail match. The match was announced on Dynamite but details were not revealed, until Khan revealed those details on AEW Unrestricted. The match will apparently be a cinematic match taking place at Baker's office.

"We're going to have our first ever Tooth and Nail Match between Britt Baker and Big Swole. Dr. Britt Baker, the Tooth and Nail Match, the pun is definitely intended, they will fight tooth and nail," Khan stated. "It will be Falls Count Anywhere, and they will be fighting in and around a dentist's office. I understand Britt's office, in fact, will be set up, and I think it's going to be a real house of horrors for Big Swole, but she knows what she signed up for.

"It will be a great match. It'll be a lot of fun and I'm really excited, and it'll be a great return to the ring for Britt. We've seen her claiming she was going to participate in matches, but I don't think that handicap match, she really did anything. And I think now it's time to finally to see Britt back in the action. I'm excited."

The announcement of the match came as Baker attacked Big Swole with a box of pizza. Khan revealed that it was Baker's idea for that segment, and he expressed his excitement to see Baker back in action after her injury.

"You are obviously the foremost expert on Britt," Khan said to Schaivone. "Then, of course last night, it came across when again, you were getting an up-close look at Swole's personality. Britt set up that assault on her. Pizza delivery, it was a very original. Britt's a very clever woman. She's a brilliant doctor and a great tactician, and I don't know if she's 100% yet with her leg, but I think based on where the match is happening and the rules and everything and and knowing Britt, that definitely gives her an advantage with the match being in her office."

Khan also hyped up the Casino Battle Royale that will determine the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Khan noted the animosity that has been shown throughout the weeks between the major competitors of the match.

"I'm really excited for the Casino Battle Royale. There's going to be some awesome participants in it, and we've seen things have gotten out of hand lately in a major way," Khan noted. "And we're going to see some great wrestlers in this and some of the top guys vying for a shot at the world champion. It's either going to be Jon Moxley or MJF.

"We'll see who the champion is, but we're also going to see who the top contender will be, who's going to have a chance at the championship when we have big names like Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. We've got Lance Archer. We've got Darby Allin. We've got Eddie Kingston, both Lucha Brothers Penta and Rey Fenix. We've got The Butcher and The Blade and many other big stars, and it's just gotten out of hand."

Khan also noted how far AEW has come since their first show, Double or Nothing. He pointed out the quality of the competitors in the match at All Out compared to the first Double or Nothing that shows the depth of the AEW roster.

"And really I think when we get into this match, you're going to see how far AEW has come because our first match we ever did on our first PPV on The Buy-In was the first Casino Battle Royale," Khan pointed out. "The level of competition you'll see, the stars in this match from where we were a year ago, it's really come a long way.

"They'll be a lot of you AEW's top wrestlers compared to frankly, when we first did this event there were a lot of people from outside the company were given an opportunity to and a lot of independent wrestlers, and a few people really impressed and made the cut, but there were also some guys that were not maybe necessarily at the level of the top guys you're going to see like The Lucha Brothers. The best wrestlers in the world like that, and to get Darby Allin in this match, it's huge."

NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa made her AEW in-ring debut on this week's Dynamite, and Khan revealed that it was AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega who suggested Rosa as a challenger for Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Title.

"Thunder Rosa's great and I hadn't really thought about reaching out and booking Thunder Rosa, and I was with Kenny Omega and when we were talking contenders, he thought Thunder Rosa would be great, but she works for the NWA," Khan explained. "I said, 'you know what, I bet we could work something out, and I bet Thunder Rosa would come and challenge for the title.' And he said, 'you know, if you work that out, that'd be great,' and Billy did come in and say he thought it would be a great idea too.

"Billy said all champions should be fighting champions so why shouldn't their champion come in and challenge for our title? So we think Thunder Rosa is very good wrestler, and we'll find out how Thunder Rosa and Shida stack up at All Out. And I think it's a great match. It was a fun one to book, and I was glad to put it on the card. I think that was a good idea."

Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards praised Shida's championship reign so far calling her the best wrestler in AEW regardless of gender. Khan highlighted Shida's match against Baker that was memorable for him. He called it the best Dynamite match of the empty arena era.

"Right before she even won the title, her match with Britt Baker was one of my favorite matches of the whole pandemic frankly when we were shut down for a while," Khan revealed. "I thought it was one of the best matches, and it's one of the best matches we've had really on Dynamite, Britt Baker and Shida where Britt's nose got busted open and such a memorable match. For her to fight through and continue on the way she did and almost win the match, it was great, and it was one of the best performances we've had on Dynamite."

