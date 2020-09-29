Following his return in July, EC3 has haunted the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Moose, by taunting him every way possible. Whether it's broadcasting Moose's personal phone number or influencing his friends and coaches to "Choose Their Narrative," EC3 is in Moose's head. With that being said, EC3 has announced that next week, he will hold a funeral for Moose's championship.

For weeks, EC3 has been motivated to set himself free. To do that, he must get rid of the TNA Championship entirely. He has held the title captive for two months, and now, he wants it gone for good. Before this wild charade began, Moose claimed himself to be the newest champion of the said title back on the second night of Rebellion this past April. Since then, he's defended it successfully against TNA alumni and current members on the Impact roster.

Also announced for next week's episode:

- Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz will face Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary in a Knockouts tag team match

- Ace Austin & Madman Fulton will take on the Impact World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns