On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Edge called in and provided an update to his triceps injury that he suffered from his Backlash match against Randy Orton. He called his recovery a slow process but also a learning process as well.

"I mean, I don't know. It's a learning process because I'm going to be 47 next month, so I didn't know how I heal from injuries, surgeries [and] things like that," Edge admitted. "It's a slow process. I'm not going to lie. The triceps is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that, so at 10 plus years, I don't know. It's a different thing. You don't realize how much your triceps is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement.

"So, I don't know yet. I know it's a lot slower than I thought it was going to be because I just have this mentality of, 'Right. No big deal. Surgery, PT and we grind through it, we break down the scar tissue and off we go.' So, I don't know if it's the injury itself [or] if it's I'm a little older, I don't know what it is, but it's not as fast as I would've liked."

Edge last provided a similar update back in July. Edge reiterated that he's still trying to take things slow and admits that he may be impatient in trying to recover as quickly as possible.

"Well, we just haven't gone to explosive stuff yet. So, we don't really know," Edge admitted. "It's three months out, so I don't know. Maybe, I'm just impatient. I think it's really what it is more than anything. I just assume by three months, I should be almost ready to go and that's not the case. So, maybe I just need a little more patience with my body now."

Edge was asked if it was tough to watch RAW from home. Edge said he did but not in the way most people think as he explained his inner thoughts when watching RAW.

"Strangely, a little but only from the aspect of things that I've never encountered before," Edge said. "So, I never encountered doubt before. I never looked at something and go, 'Can I physically do that?' That never crossed my mind, and now, it does, and now, it's a different thing. And sure, because I'm older, but it's also because I have kids now, and I just see things and I realize how this happened and how this happened, wouldn't have happened before.

"I watch and go, 'OK, should I get in there and pull a match with that guy? I think I could. Ah, I know I can.' It's just this inner dialogue that I have with myself. When I watch that I go through, that I would not have before."

Edge also opened up about his mentality when going through injuries including his Achilles injury and his neck injury that was thought to have ended his career. Edge vowed that he will return as he is excited to get in the ring with some of the younger talent.

"Well, and that's my mentality," Edge stated. "Nothing is going to be harder than the neck was nor the Achilles for that matter, so it might just take a little longer than I want this time. So I have to come to grips with that, and I have to realize I'm dealing with a different reality now."

"So, I'll get back. I don't know what the time frame is, but I will because when I do watch, man, I get excited because I'm chomping at the bit to get in there with guys and really just try and hands-on, show them and just the difference of how it can be."

Edge continued naming talent like Ricochet and Mustafa Ali has people that he would love to get in the ring with. He stated that he didn't come back to collect a paycheck expressing his desire to help the younger talent like how the veterans of his time helped him.

"I look at guys like, man, put me in with Ricochet and just let me do my thing. I would love that and Ali and just so many guys that I would love to get in there with," Edge expressed. "So that to me is really the thing that excites me is to get in there with a guy like Rollins because I think everyone wants to see that one, and there's just so many talent that I never ever even touched, never even crossed paths with.

"So, that is really the incentive for me to get back, and I said it in the beginning of this thing. When I came back, I wanted to try to make a difference. I didn't want to comeback and just collect a paycheck. I want to get in and try and pay this forward like so many people did for me.

"I was lucky, man. I got in the ring with Terry Funk, with Jerry Lawler. I took a piledriver from him in Memphis. Bret Hart, all of these guys that helped me along the way. I feel like this gift that's kind of been to me, that's what I got to do with this, so I want to get back to do that because I know the window's not large."

