WWE has debuted two new storylines/segments on Raw over the last few weeks in Raw Underground and Retribution. While the former is seen by some as a way to put over some younger and promising talent, the latter still has people wondering what the reason for the Retribution faction is.

One of those people is Eric Bischoff who is not a fan of Retribution as he explained on his After 83 Weeks show.

"I think it sucks," Bischoff said of Retribution. "Why are they there? What's the story? What is the inciting incident? What is the motivation? What is the reason that they're there? …It maybe had the potential of being a good idea before it wasn't."

The former WCW President voicing his opinion on pro wrestling product is certainly nothing new but he says it all comes back to every storyline, segment or angle having a purpose behind it and that's missing with Retribution.

"I almost get angry at myself when I go off on this kind of a tangent because I sound like I'm trying to prove I'm smarter than, better than or whatever, or I should be doing [it]. I don't want to do it. I don't ever want to be in a creative position at a wrestling company. It's not my thing," revealed Bischoff. "Been there, done that. Been to the mountain and had a chance to look down and there's no more mountains I wanna climb…

"I've learned this over the last 10-15 years more than I knew it at the time when I was actually in the business. Whatever storyline you're going to launch, whatever character you're going to launch, that angle, that story has to begin with either an inciting incident – as you would say in the film industry – or an angle, as you would refer to it probably in wrestling. But there has to be a reason for it. You have to be able to answer the question, 'Why?'

"I put this on social media the other day. The one question that could help so many people who are producing wrestling right now is, 'Why?' Why are you doing what you're doing?"

Bischoff then asked his panel why they think Retribution is on Raw and none of them gave compelling answers. He then said that they couldn't give a good reason as to why Retribution is on Raw because there is no good reason.

