- On tonight's Dynamite, Chris Jericho announced he and Inner Circle member, Jake Hager, are teaming up to go after the AEW World Tag Titles. Tonight, they defeated Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela to begin that journey. Next week, they are scheduled to face Private Party.

"Hager and I, Jake and Jericho, we're gonna build up our wins in the tag team division to impress the AEW suits, and get a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship," Jericho said.

Will Jake and Jericho get their shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Champs FTR? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iXMeenRg2m — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

- Speaking of the tag titles, the new AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR had a celebration in the ring tonight and were surrounded by multiple teams in the tag division. FTR ended up verbally running down most of the teams, including Billy, who Harwood said couldn't "skip the line" because he's in a "second rate Hall of Fame." The obvious reference to the WWE Hall of Fame where Billy was inducted in 2019 as part of DX.

- Former WWE Superstar Rusev (now going as Miro) signed with AEW and debuted on tonight's show as Kip Sabian's best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford. On Twitter, Miro's wife, Lana, commented shortly after his appearance, simply writing: "SHOOK."