Jon Moxley participated in the All Out media scrum following his successful title defense at All Out. Moxley took the time to discuss his thoughts on the 24-year old star after finally getting to step in the ring with him.

"MJF is a real old school style of wrestler," Moxley said. "It was pretty cool to work with. I love that old school classic style and getting to blend my style with it and see what kind of cocktail you can come up with. He's obviously got a long way to go. The thing we learned tonight is pretty simple - cheaters never win. You don't win championships by taking shortcuts. He was out-wrestling me at some points tonight. He was sticking to his game plan perfectly."

"He had my arm all messed up," Moxley continued. "Shoulder popped out of socket. If he would have just sucked it up and stuck to his game plan, he might have walked out as World Champion tonight. But, he tried to take a shortcut and that just never works out for you. It's like all those things your parents taught you that you never listened to. Measure twice, cut once. Always break down your cardboard, stuff like that. As I've said before - he's going to be on top of this company long after I'm gone."

We now know Jon Moxley's next challenger for the AEW World Championship will be Lance Archer after Archer won the 21-man Casino Battle Royal. This won't be the first time the two have locked up as Moxley came out victorious in their Texas Deathmatch earlier this year at the Tokyo Dome.

"I was trying not to pay too much attention to that battle royal," Moxley conceded. "I had to focus on one task at a time - that's just how my brain works. Like I said, all different styles and opponents, I want them all. Seeing Lance Archer win, I'm like, 'Oh, God!' They just keep getting bigger. I've faced him before in a Texas Deathmatch in the Tokyo Dome and it's one of my favorite matches this year."

"We beat the absolute holy hell out of each other," Moxley continued. "If you go back and look at the end of that match, he was laying broken and bleeding on a pile of broken tables and I walked out with the belt. Ultimately, I don't see it playing out any differently this time, but I do recognize this is an even more dangerous Lance Archer than I faced eight months ago. He just keeps getting better and over the last year he has really stepped up his game and is a true dominant monster now."

Lance Archer debuted in AEW as a client of wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Jake has served as the mouthpiece for Archer and is considered one of the greatest ever at cutting promos. Moxley revealed he is looking forward to battling Roberts on the microphone as they enter their program together.

"He's got Jake 'The Snake' Roberts now, who I'm sure is going to be trying to play some mind games with me," Moxley said. "Maybe I get to trade some work on the microphone with the great Jake Roberts. That's really intriguing. I'm going to go get good and drunk tonight, but tomorrow morning we start working on Lance Archer."

