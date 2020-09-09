Matt Hardy appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite to talk about his scary fall at All Out over the weekend.

At last weekend's All Out, Hardy took on Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match, essentially a Last Man Standing Match where Hardy would have to leave AEW, if he lost. In the early stages of the bout, Hardy and Guevara went on a raised scissor lift with Guevara spearing Hardy off of it. With two tables below them, Guevara and Hardy missed the first completely and Hardy landed hard on the concrete.

Hardy went to the hospital afterwards and stayed overnight for more evaluation, and was released the next day (more on the story here).

Below is a recap of his segment from tonight's show that also featured an appearance from his wife, Reby Hardy, who was in the crowd:

Matt Hardy heads out to the ring and thanks the fans live in the crowd for being there (thanks the fans at home, too). Hardy says he suffered a "scary fall" at All Out, and the outpouring of love has been humbling. Hardy says after a bunch of test, he'll make a one-hundred percent recovery. Matt says he's lucky, he's got a his wife here. Reby is in the crowd. He says hi to his other boys at home, and apologizes for putting them through that over the weekend. Hardy then apologizes for the match, says it wasn't what he wanted it to be, but maybe it's a good thing his feud with Sammy Guevara is over. Hardy says it's time for him to get back to getting healthy, but when he's cleared, he wants to get back into wrestling matches, winning matches, and go after his first AEW Title. He thanks the fans again and gives his wife a wave. Hardy makes his way to the stage, does a taunt, and heads to the back.

