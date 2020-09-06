Despite getting the paradigm shift banned for last night's AEW All Out match, MJF came up short against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Near the end of the match, Wardlow got the attention of the referee and tossed the AEW Diamond Ring to MJF. MJF had a bit of a crimson mask and was unable to track it as the ring fell to the mat. Moxley saw what was about to happen and used the distraction to his advantage by hitting MJF with the paradigm shift and retain his title.

After last night's loss, MJF popped off on Wardlow, Moxley, and even Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette (fka WWE's Renee Young).

"So close," MJF wrote showing a photo of the title.

"We aren't gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!" MJF continued in a series of tweets. "F--- Wardlow. My bad, not like I was in a brutal war or anything. actually...f--- all of you."

Before the match got going, Paquette was in the crowd — according to Moxley — and commented about the champ taking down the challenger.

"Very excited to watch my very handsome husband beat the hell out of that dork @The_MJF," Paquette wrote.

"Your husband cheated in the match like a coward," MJF responded.

"This is a man's game, babe. You'll get there one day [Smile and kissing emojis]," Paquette wrote back.

As noted, Moxley is scheduled to speak at this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

We aren't gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!?!?!?! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

f--k wardlow.



My bad, not like I was in a brutal war or anything.



Actually....f--k all of you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

Your husband cheated in the match like a coward. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020