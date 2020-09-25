As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has a shoe deal with Adidas. Flair had declared his confidence in the partnership last year and warned competitors to take notice.

"It's not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it's gonna be Air Flair, and I can't jump. It's gonna be Adidas, Wooo!" Flair told TMZ Sports at the time.

It seems we are getting closer to the release of these new shoes, according to the Instagram post by Flair below. In collaboration with WWE fan and Portland Trail Blazer star Damian Lillard, Adidas and Flair are once again looking to take aim at the top leaders of the shoe industry.

"Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin' And Profilin' With Naitch And Dame Is Even Cooler Than Being Like Mike! WOOOOO! COMING SOON!!! Damian Lillard And adidas" Flair stated.

While Flair recently told Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri that he will not be appearing on WWE television anytime soon, it appears these robe inspired shoes will be available in the near future. The shoe is white with a metallic gold color resembling the style of some of his famous robes.

Stay tuned for updates on Flair's upcoming shoe release as they head toward release. You can see the image of the shoe below: