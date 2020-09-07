Sasha Banks may have lost two titles in one week and gotten attached by Bayley, but she's still at the top of her game. Whether teaming with Bayley or wrestling in singles, Banks is an eight-time women's champion and no one has won the Raw Women's Title more times than her five reigns.

Banks has been a heel for the past year after returning from her hiatus and she has relished this new persona. She described her current mindset when she joined Table Talk w/DVon.

"I mean, it's amazing being Sasha Banks 24/7. I always felt like I've been on top of my game but I was just always waiting for that right chance and the right stars to align. But you always have to walk into work with or any place that you go and really know that you're the best and you have to make sure that people don't take that in a bad way. It's like, 'Why are you saying that you're better than me?' You should be saying that you're better than me as well. I'm just here to be the absolute best," stated Banks.

"I want to show the world exactly what women can do in WWE and that was always my goal and dream to change the definition of what it was to be a Diva. But now, we're not Divas. We're Superstars and we're doing the exact same thing as the men and I'm just so inspired that I'm here at this point to show the world that Sasha Banks is the best."

Banks referred to divas and back when those were around, women's wrestling was seen as an afterthought. Now performers like Banks are regularly performing in main event matches and she discussed what goes through her head in those situations.

"It is so crazy. It's so hard to go back, having to remember my 10-year-old self and being like, 'Wow, this is legit just a dream of something I was watching on TV' and then fast forward, now, I'm actually there with all the people around – the spotlight, the lights, the cameras, the storyline. And you're like, 'Wait, this little girl is me. I'm doing this right now.' So, I still get goosebumps, and even to this day, when we get to the main event and do things, I'm just like, I have to continue being the best," said Banks. "I have to continue just showing the world that I can live my dream to the fullest.

"So, to me, it's still crazy and especially this past summer with myself and Bayley getting to do so much more than I've ever dreamt of, especially for women getting to have multiple segments, getting to the main event and having this storyline where people are like, 'Woah! Sasha and Bayley are taking over women!' And I'm like, 'Yep, that's me. I'm doing it.'"

Banks is just 28 but she's been in the business for 10 years and with WWE since 2012. She was asked how long she plans on wrestling and what will influence her decision to hang up the boots.

"Hmmm, maybe until the wheels fall off. Hopefully not. I'm going to do it until I just feel like I've done everything I wanted to do," said Banks. "How about that?

"Health as well. I'm going to leave healthy and really fulfilled with what I've done because I've already been very fulfilled in everything as well and very healthy with what I've been doing in the ring. I've been taking care of my body. I've been happy, healthy and full. So, who knows how long? It can be forever. I can be like Ric Flair!

"They ask me if I'll retire tomorrow. I'm still one of the youngest in the WWE! I'm going to be here for a long time. Get used to that. Ask me that question in like 10 years."

Many women have stepped away from the ring either temporary or permanently to start a family and have kids. Banks was asked if she's given any thought to that and if she wants to have kids in the future.

"I don't know what the near future is, but definitely. I would love to be a mother one day," revealed Banks. "When that time is right, I'm sure the universe will let me know that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Table Talk w/ DVon with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.