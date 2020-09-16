- Above is new behind-the-scenes video of Finn Balor's custom side plates being installed on the WWE NXT Title belt. Balor captured the vacant title on last week's NXT show by defeating Adam Cole. Balor did not appear live on this week's NXT episode, but he did appear in the backstage video seen below, where he addresses the competition and warns them to look both ways if they decide to come at The Prince.

Balor's first title defense will come on Sunday, October 4 at the next Takeover special. He will be wrestling the winner of the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match, which takes place next Wednesday. You can read details on that match by clicking here.

- As noted, Wade Barrett is now a full-time member of the NXT commentary team after signing a one-year contract with WWE. The deal includes an option to extend the partnership. Barrett will call NXT each week with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. You can read his post-signing interview on his future and more by clicking here, and you can see WWE's original announcement here.

Triple H took to Twitter tonight and said he's thrilled to be working with Barrett on the black & yellow brand. He also commented on what Barrett brings to the show.

"Thrilled to be 'officially' working together. Wade will add a valuable perspective to the commentary table and add insight from his years of in-ring experience each week on #WWENXT. #WeAreNXT @StuBennett," Triple H wrote.

