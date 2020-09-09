Jey Uso recently earned the right to challenge real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, for the WWE Universal Championship at Clash Of Champions.

Roman took advantage of the opportunity to give Jey a backhanded compliment after his big win. Jey has also questioned the recent actions of his cousin.

To fuel the emotional story of family vs. family, WWE posted several pictures of the two from throughout the years including when they were children, which you can check out below.

WWE Clash of Champions takes place on September 27 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.