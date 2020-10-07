- Above is Inner Circle showing off the new A Little Bit of the Bubbly bottles that are now on sale. Stock is in limited supply and fans can order two bottles for $48 (three for $72, six for $144, or 12 for $275) at LittleBitOfTheBubbly.com

- As noted, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi sent well wishes to Chris Jericho for his 30 years in wrestling on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Although AEW has reference NJPW before, there were multiple NJPW references on tonight's show including photos in promos featuring Lance Archer and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The two battled in a Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Commentary also mentioned Jericho's time in NJPW during the main event.

- It was announced Miro and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) will be in action on next week's Anniversary Show edition of Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer with Jake Roberts (AEW World Championship)

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) with vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

* Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford in action

* MJF to make a big announcement