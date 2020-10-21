After last week's attack on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston told the champion he was coming for his title.
It was announced on tonight's Dynamite that the two will meet for the title at Full Gear on November 7 in an "I Quit" Match. Kingston previously challenged for the title a few weeks back on Dynamite, passing out to Moxley's bulldog choke.
Below is the updated PPV lineup:
AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW TNT Championship
TBA (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks, Private Party, The Blade and The Butcher, or Alex Reynolds and John Silver
Tournament Finals
TBA vs. TBA
Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.
