After last week's attack on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston told the champion he was coming for his title.

It was announced on tonight's Dynamite that the two will meet for the title at Full Gear on November 7 in an "I Quit" Match. Kingston previously challenged for the title a few weeks back on Dynamite, passing out to Moxley's bulldog choke.

Below is the updated PPV lineup:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW TNT Championship

TBA (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks, Private Party, The Blade and The Butcher, or Alex Reynolds and John Silver

Tournament Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

Saturday, Nov 7th at Full Gear.

