As MLW is set to return with The Restart, "The Interview Queen" Alicia Atout made her return to The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where she chatted with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about MLW's return after eight months off. MLW will now air on Wednesday nights on the fubo Sports Network, and Atout gave her thoughts on MLW's new night.

"I think it was such a clever decision, and I remember we first announced it, a bunch of fans were like, 'oh my gosh, Wednesday's, that's crazy.' And they kind of thought we were in the same slots as the other shows going on, and then when I found out that our slot was 7:00 p.m., I'm like, we're literally kicking the night off, that is absolutely genius," Atout said. "So I think it's a great way to start your Wednesday, whether you want to just start with us and finish your wrestling night or continue watching whatever other things happen to be on, I just think it's a really fantastic slot, and it's nice to say now we are a part of everyone's Wednesday's, that crazy wrestling Wednesday."

In their last conversation, Atout discussed the creative input she has in MLW, and on the Wednesday episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Hausman asked if Atout's role would change during The Restart.

"There have been some talks between the bosses and I and earlier this year, I was on Busted Open, and they asked me if there was anything else I'd like to do. And I mentioned being a manager would be super fun or ballet," Atout recalled. "I know I'm good on the mic. I know I could have fun with it, but then they approached me with a couple of more interesting things and maybe a couple turns here and there.

"So just stay tuned because if you happen to be an 'Interview Queen' fan and a MLW fan, they have a lot, a lot in store for me and not only is it great, just being very blunt with you, TV time is amazing, but the fact that they have instilled that kind of trust in me in giving me some bigger roles, it's going to be amazing. I'm excited. I'm up for the challenge."

Atout's comments led Hausman to ask if fans could see Atout turn heel. Atout said that she would love to do something like that and "channel my inner badass b--ch once in a while."

"It's definitely something I would love to do," Atout admitted. "Everyone kind of knows me as the bubbly personality that I am. When you see me on TV, it's a heightened me. You've met me at shows, tons of fans have, it's me but it's definitely something I would love to do because I could just channel my inner badass b--ch once in a while, and I think that'd be great. So we will just have to see what's in store."

Atout also cited her work with The Dynasty and her back and forth interactions with them. She said that she's "not always just bubbles and rainbows" and will fight back when the situation calls for it.

"It's really fun because as of recent, we've been doing everything on Pulp Fusion and I've had so much back and forth with the guys in The Dynasty, Richard Holliday and Alex Hammerstone," Atout noted. "They just love to get my words and just chew them out, and they're really not the nicest of people.

"So I've been really giving it back to them every Thursday when that airs on our YouTube channel, and I think a lot of people have been able to tell I'm not always just bubbles and rainbows. If you're going to cross me, I'll cross you back."

Late last year, MLW had announced a women's division with Zeda Zhang and Priscilla Kelly (The Spider Lady) going one-on-one in the first ever women's match in MLW history. Atout was asked what the future holds for the MLW women's division, and while Atout admittedly said she does not have information on that, she said that MLW always has surprises up their sleeve.

"Yeah, that's actually something I don't know a ton about," Atout admitted. "I know that when I was signed back in December, that's when they were signing a couple other females, and I was like, 'OK, this is really cool.' And then things just started getting kind of crazy once COVID hit, and I think we were just kind of focusing on how we are going to come back from all of this. Now we are with The Restart, so I don't know much about a women's division However, I do know that once we do get one, it is going to be real ballsy because honestly, just some of the names that I heard months and months ago before COVID, it was exciting.

"So I'm hoping that we circle back to it soon. We could be, and I just don't know because they love keeping secrets from us and being like, a week before, they announce, 'yo, we got something amazing.' Fingers are crossed that's coming along. It'd be really cool to have more females in the locker room because the brothers I have there are amazing so might as well get some sisters. We'll just see how it'll continue to grow."

Hausman then referenced a tweet that Atout recently published where she said, "Had a dream last night that I wrestled. WTF." Atout clarified that she only dreamed about wrestling and does not have aspirations to get in the ring.

"I wasn't thinking about it. I just had a dream about it," Atout clarified. "I think because I saw so much training happening with my week in Toledo and then seeing the two Warrior shows after so long because those were my first shows in seven months. I haven't been to a wrestling show since then.

"I think seeing how happy everyone was, I just must have fallen asleep thinking about wrestling, and the next thing you know I'm in gear kicking butt. So yeah, not a plan of mine in real life. Not something I want to do when I'm like actually conscious but apparently, subconsciously, somewhere in there."

Alicia Atout can be seen every week as part of MLW. For more information on where to watch check out MLW.com. You can follow Alicia on Twitter @AliciaAtout.

Had a dream last night that I wrestled. WTF. ???? — Alicia Atout (@AliciaAtout) September 29, 2020

Alicia's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.