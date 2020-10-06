AEW announced Big Swole is set to go against Serena Deeb on this Wednesday's Dynamite. This will be Swole's first match since losing to Britt Baker at last month's All Out PPV in a Tooth and Nail Match.

Deeb signed with AEW on September 21, and then had to self-quarantine for ten days after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Deeb's most recent match was on the September 22 episode of AEW Dark where she defeated KiLynn King.

Below is the updated Dynamite lineup:

* Chris Jericho's 30 year celebration

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

* Brian Cage (c) with Taz vs. Will Hobbs (FTW Championship)

* Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody (Dog Collar Match for the AEW TNT Championship)

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. TH2 (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb