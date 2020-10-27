Following their bout this past Saturday at Bound For Glory, the newly crowned Knockouts Champion, Su Yung, will put her title on the line against Deonna Purrazzo next week on Impact.

Purrazzo issued an open challenge on Saturday to see who would take Kylie Rae's place in their scheduled title match. It was "The Undead Bride" who answered the call. Yung surprised her opponent, and her opponent's right-hand woman, Kimber Lee, when she ended their match with her Panic Switch finisher to become the now two-time Knockouts champion.

This week, Purrazzo and her legal team (R.D. Evans and Lee) issued a lawsuit towards Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore if he didn't strip Yung of her title. After explaining that a lawsuit as simple as Purrazzo's may take years to resolve, he decided to give her a rematch opportunity, and she agreed to his offer.

Following that, Yung came down to the ring and grabbed Evans and Lee by their necks before spitting her well-known red mist in the eyes of D'Amore and punished Purrazzo with her mandible claw that she calls The Purge. It'll be interesting to see if Purrazzo will reclaim her former title or if Yung will retain.

Also announced for next week's show:

- Ethan Page will go one-on-one with Doc Gallows

- Sami Callihan & Eric Young will take on Eddie Edwards & the Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a tag team match

- Trey Miguel and Chris Bey will clash in an X-Division match

- Also, more information will be revealed as to "Who Shot John E Bravo" following his wedding ceremony with Rosemary