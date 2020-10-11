Christian was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio, and took the time to discuss Edge coming out of retirement and getting back in the ring. Edge was forced into retirement in 2011 following several neck injuries, but he was medically cleared to return to in-ring competition and made a return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Christian revealed he was not worried about his longtime partner and best friend's return to competition because Edge had informed him of what the doctors had relayed to him in regards to his health.

"No, I wasn't scared for him because he kind of walked me through where he was at and what the doctors had told him," Christian said. "I know he's smart enough that he would never do anything to jeopardize his health with having two kids. So, if he was confident and feeling 100%, then that's all I needed to hear."

Edge would then enter a feud with Randy Orton and ultimately tore his tricep while filming re-takes for their match at Backlash. Christian was involved in the angle as well and took a punt kick from Orton to help build their storyline. Randy Orton has received a lot of praise for his performances during the COVID era, and Christian recalled a backstage conversation with John Cena in which they were talking about how good Orton is.

"Randy, for as long as he's been in the business, this is -- when I was working with him for the World Title in 2011, I remember watching a monitor in the back, and I can't remember who he was wrestling," Christian said. "I was standing there with [John] Cena and we weren't really saying anything, and the match ended, and he looked at me, and I looked at him, and I said to John, 'The scary thing is, he doesn't know how good he is.' And Cena goes, 'He has no clue', and that's the thing with Randy - he's just so naturally gifted at what he does.

"He can't tell you why he does the things he does," Christian added. "It just kind of comes naturally to him, and to see him now take it to even at a different level, even with his promos, and his demeanor, and his performances in the ring, man, it's just unbelievable."

Christian went on to say how much fun he's had being part of the build with all of the layers that have gone into the story the performers are telling.

"Yeah, it really has [been fun]," Christian said. "It's been -- obviously, seeing [Edge] come back from the injury and the whole thing, coming from retirement, it's just adding layers to the whole kind of story, and obviously the feeling of it, and those certain things. So, it's been great. It's been great to be a part of it, and to watch both of these guys just hit it out of the park on a weekly basis. It's just been unbelievable."

There is still no official word on when Edge will be cleared for return, but it was at one time rumored to be early 2021. Edge had given an update on his injury after having the surgery and said he was still able to work out the rest of his body while also revealing his tricep may have actually been partially torn going into that match. He said he is taking it as a learning opportunity at his age to listen to his body more closely when things aren't feeling right.

"It's a learning experience, too," Edge noted. "The doctor that did the surgery said that there was a good chance my triceps was already partially torn going into the match. So, I look it as a learning experience. My elbow was sore for probably a month, but I thought it was one of those regular aches and pains. I have a bunch of floating chips in my elbow, so I told myself, 'Of course it's going to hurt.' This is a reminder that I need to listen to those things. At 46 years old, my body is trying to tell me something's up. Now I have that knowledge going forward if something's aching."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.