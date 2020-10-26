Former Monday Night Raw Superstar Brendan Vink, who performed on the red brand for a few months earlier this year, has changed his name to Tony Modra and will soon be moving to the NXT brand.

Vink made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday.

"Welcome Tony Modra to @wwe / @wwenxt #WWE #WWENXT," he tweeted.

As reported earlier, WWE filed to trademark the name "Tony Modra" on October 20.

In May, it was reported that Vink was in line for a big push on the main roster after moving over from NXT.

Vink and Shane Thorne, who now performs as Slapjack on Raw, formed a tag team and were managed by MVP. However, the Australian duo was off Raw after defeating Cedric Alexander and Ricochet back in May. In July, they were both traded back to NXT until Thorne re-emerged as a member of RETRIBUTION recently.



According to Fox Sports Australia, Vink might be paying tribute to his childhood hero Tony Modra, an icon in the Australian Football League [AFL] and a prominent figure in Vink's hometown of Adelaide, Australia.

Brendan Vink was wrestling under his birthname in WWE until now.