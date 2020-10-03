This past Sunday at WWE Clash of Champions, Jey Uso took on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but came up short after his brother, Jimmy Uso, was forced to throw in the towel to end the match.

Despite the big win, it now looks like Reigns is going to face Jey again inside Hell in a Cell on October 25. Although not officially announced by WWE, the two Superstars set up the match on last night's SmackDown.

Also on SmackDown, Jey picked up a big win over AJ Styles, afterwards he was asked about his new demeanor over the last few days.

"Yeah, you can thank Roman for that," Jey said succinctly.

Reigns was officially crowned the Tribal Chief on Friday's show, as seen above, he did a photo shoot with Paul Heyman.