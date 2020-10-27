Following their big announcement this past Saturday at Bound For Glory, Impact Wrestling will begin their Knockouts Tag Team Tournament to determine who will win these historic titles in two months.

On November 17th, eight teams will begin their journey towards their shot at becoming the new tag team champions. The finalists of this said tournament will face off at Hard To Kill on January 16th, where they'll officially be crowned the winners.

Currently, no teams have been announced yet. Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. for more updates on this tournament.

