Along with his family, Matt Hardy was in the crowd for tonight's AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show and announced he's one-hundred percent health and cleared for action.

Hardy had been away after a nasty fall at AEW All Out against Sammy Guevara. The two went up on a scissor lift in the backstage area, Guevara speared Hardy off and they were supposed to go through two tables, but missed, and Hardy's head hit the ground hard.

On tonight's show, Guevara cut a promo saying he wasn't done until Hardy was sent home for good. Matt responded since he's back, Sammy will be his first order of business.

