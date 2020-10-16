Mickie James took to Twitter today to address rumors on her WWE future.

As noted, it was reported coming out of the 2020 WWE Draft that the remaining free agents, Mickie and Andrade, were likely headed for permanent spots on the RAW roster. It's since been revealed that Andrade is set to be out of action for a month due to an elective procedure he's undergoing, and that he's set for a push when he returns. He's also been rumored for another run in WWE NXT, but that has not been confirmed.

Mickie commented on possibly staying on the red brand today and called WWE out.

"It's Friday. Who's to say really @wwe," she wrote. "Some might say it's like being the only 1 not picked for dodgeball (I have lil legs I get it) or shall I say it's all about the ratings... the possibilities @USA_Network or @WWEonFOX #LastAgentStanding #HoldingOutForThePaper #ShowMeTheMoney"

Mickie, who is currently out of action with a broken nose, is still listed on the RAW roster as of this writing, but WWE has not made an announcement on her roster status. You can see her full tweet below: