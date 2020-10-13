United Wrestling Network announced Mike Bennett will make his return to the weekly pay-per-view series, "Primetime Live."

The former WWE star was defeated by NWA World Champion Nick Aldis on the first "Primetime Live" PPV.

Also announced for next week is Pope (former WWE star Elijah Burke) vs. NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice and The One Called Manders vs. Max Caster.

"Primetime Live" is available on FITE.

The results for the latest episode is available here.