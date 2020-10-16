There has been a lot of talk recently about a possible Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania. However, there is one major hurdle that could prevent WWE from making the dream match a reality, as per the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Dave Meltzer, although Dwayne Johnson would love to put over his cousin at WrestleMania in front of a big crowd, The Rock could be prevented from doing so due to insurance issues regarding his other upcoming work as an actor. "It's been an issue since the second Cena match," said Meltzer.

The report also added that at least three other previous ideas for WrestleMania--singles matches against Brock Lesnar and Triple H and a tag team match featuring Rock and Ronda Rousey vs. HHH and Stephanie McMahan--never materialized due to the same issue.

Reigns recently commented on what a match against The Rock would mean for WWE's younger generation of wrestlers. "It would be amazing," he said. "To have someone on his level to put the spotlight on our current generation and what we do within our product in WWE, would be amazing. And just sharing the ring with him would be incredible."

Paul Heyman recently said that The Rock brought up the idea for a match against The Tribal Chief, and not the other way around.

Stay tuned for the latest on a potential Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

