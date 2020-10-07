Recently the NWA has been featured on the United Wrestling Network but many fans have wondered if NWA Powerrr will return. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis assured fans that Powerrr is not going anywhere, and NWA President Billy Corgan confirmed Powerrr's return. Some have recently received an email with a survey ahead of the show's return.

The contents of the email said that the survey would help NWA "gauge your interest in the NWA," and it would "allow us to show potential sponsors that wrestling is a product worth investing in."

The survey asks typically questions like gender, age, education and financial status. The survey then asks fans their level of NWA fandom, if they are a subscriber to the WWE Network and any other paid wrestling subscription service, how likely they are to buy a NWA PPV and what factors would lead them to buy a PPV and if they have ever purchased merchandise from the NWA.

A return date has not been confirmed, but the email acknowledged how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed wrestling and NWA's goal in trying to figure out the best way to bring back Powerrr.



"The landscape of wrestling has changed over this past year for no fault of anyone's," the email for the survey read. "We are working and trying to determine the best way to bring back Powerrr. With the answers to these survey questions, we can begin planning even further. As always our end goal is to provide you the fan great quality entertainment while honoring the history and legacy of the NWA name."