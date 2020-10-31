As noted, former WWE Producer and in-ring veteran Sarah Stock was arrested in Evansville, Indiana on October 4, 2020. According to PWInsider, court records at the time of the arrest showed that Stock was taken into custody for aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol, and resisting law enforcement.

She was booked into jail by the Vandenburgh County Sheriff's Department at 4:25am on Sunday, October 4, but was released shortly thereafter.

In an update posted to her Twitter account, Stock says that her court case has already been resolved and she is being charged solely for an unspecified misdemeanor.

"Update on Evansville: The case has already been resolved," Sarah writes. "All charges were dismissed except for one misdemeanor. I paid a small fine and it's done."

Prior to the arrest, Stock was furloughed from her WWE job in April due to COVID-19, but was officially released from the job in September. She first became a part of WWE back in 2015 after a successful in-ring career with promotions like TNA/Impact Wrestling and Stardom.

You can see Stock's full tweet below: