Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone welcomed The Butcher and The Blade (Andy Williams and Jesse Guilmette) on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where the four talked about The Butcher and The Blade's impactful Dynamite debut. The two debuted on Dynamite by attacking AEW EVP Cody Rhodes, and Guilmette admitted that he thought they weren't going to do something as impactful as ripping up the ring and emerging from it.

"You hear a lot of things," Guilmette said. "I mean, I've heard a lot of things in wrestling that never came to fruition, especially a lot of jobs and stuff like that. Then they told us that, like, 'oh, yeah, we'll have you guys come in. You're going to cut a hole through the ring.' I told him -- I was like, 'hey dude, don't get too excited because that's probably not going to happen.' I was like, 'no way it's gonna be that cool.' That's what I tell people at AEW all the time. I was like, 'this is a big wrestling company where everything I've heard them say actually happens.'"

Chris Jericho had revealed some details about Butcher and Blade's tryout process. They confirm that they were contacted by Rhodes, and were technically on a per appearance deal with AEW to start before signing their contracts.

"When we first started, we were just doing the per appearance thing for a little bit," Guilmette revealed. "It was like, 'hey, we're gonna bring you back next week, and then we'll bring it back next week.'

"And you were supposed to go to Hawaii with your wife," Edwards added.

"I did. I went to Hawaii, like in the middle of it," Williams stated." I think it was November and December; [those were] like the craziest months my life has ever seen. It was like I never stopped traveling."

Guilmette admitted that he was worried about their spot, having heard horror stories about people being stuck under the ring for hours. However, he revealed that they were only under the ring for less than five minutes and everything went without a problem.

"I'm an overthinker, and I was terrified for two months leading up to it," Guilmette admitted. "You hear the stories from Nitro, 'oh yeah, these two guys were under the ring for two hours, peeing in buckets.' I thought that was what we were going to do. No. We were literally under there for about five minutes. They blacked out the arena and snuck in during Cody's entrance.

"He did like a two minute squash. We were under there during the day. I'm like, 'why isn't anyone showing me the blade I'm going to use to cut the thing? What if I don't do it right? What if I climb up and my mask falls off or something?' But someone was under there with us. They did the whole thing, and it was a piece of cake."

Guilmette's wife Allie was paired with them as The Bunny, and he noted that it was the first time she had ever worked with them as a trio. He recalled not wanting to be paired with Allie because he didn't want to be like every other wrestling couple, but then came to the realization that their pairing worked well together.

"That was the first time all three of us have worked together," Guilmette revealed. "We knew each other for about four years, and then when we initially got together, I was like, 'hey, I don't want to be one of those couples who like, 'oh, now because we're dating, now you're my valet for no reason at all.' But then someone, I think it was actually Squared Circle, ended up booking us together, and it went so well... It was me, Laura (Allie), and referee Jimmy Korderas. They put us together as a single faction and it went so well. It was just like, 'oh, we'd actually be kind of stupid if we didn't go with this."

