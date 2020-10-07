- In a video posted on Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling's Twitter, NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announced that she would relinquish the TJPW International Princess Championship due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and after her two title matches were cancelled during WrestleMania weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosa vowed to return to TJPW to reclaim her title but wished the new champion the best of luck. DDT Pro announced a tournament of eight Japanese wrestlers with the new champion set to be crowned on Nov. 7 at Wrestle Princess.

- Fresh off Yokohama Cinderella and their Nagoya show, Stardom announced the participants of the Goddess of Stardom Tag League that will start on Oct. 10 and conclude on Nov. 8 to decide the number one contender to the Goddess of Stardom Championships that are held by Utami Hayashis--ta and Saya Kamitani.

On the Oct. 18 show, Mayu Iwatani is set to take on Marvelous star Takumi Iroha for the World of Stardom Championship. The two faced off earlier this year with Iroha picking up the win in a non-title match.

Not competing in the tournament is Stardom star Jungle Kyona who announced earlier today that she would be taking an extended time off due to multiple injuries. Kyona cited an ACL rupture on her left knee, a LCL rupture on her right knee and a dislocated AC joint in her right shoulder. She said that her left knee and her right shoulder will require surgeries.

