- In a video posted on Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling's Twitter, NWA Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announced that she would relinquish the TJPW International Princess Championship due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and after her two title matches were cancelled during WrestleMania weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosa vowed to return to TJPW to reclaim her title but wished the new champion the best of luck. DDT Pro announced a tournament of eight Japanese wrestlers with the new champion set to be crowned on Nov. 7 at Wrestle Princess.

.@thunderrosa22 will be relinquishing her International Princess Championship due to her inability to travel to Japan given the social situation.



A new Champion will be crowned through a tournament with 8 participants, and the finals will be held at WRESTLE PRINCESS#tjpwWP pic.twitter.com/cAJL8cbpc0 — ???????? (@tjpw2013) October 7, 2020

This really sucks! Since I won the championship in January I was not able to defend it due to the #COVID19 Unable to travel I have to reliquish my title. good [email protected] the next winner cause when all this is over I'm coming back to whip your ass ???????? https://t.co/9RLh1k51lf — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) October 7, 2020

A tournament to crown a new champion will be held.



The Title was initially created to (1) Attract challengers worldwide, and (2) to invigorate the singles match scene domestically.



Given the difficulty of international travel currently, the tournament will focus on (2).#tjpw — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) October 7, 2020

As such, 8 Japanese wrestlers will participate in the tournament to decide the 5th International Princess Champion.



Round 1:

TJPW 10.10 Kitazawa and 10.17 Shinkiba



Semifnals/Finals:

TJPW 11.7 WRESTLE PRINCESS#tjpw#tjpwWP — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) October 7, 2020

- Fresh off Yokohama Cinderella and their Nagoya show, Stardom announced the participants of the Goddess of Stardom Tag League that will start on Oct. 10 and conclude on Nov. 8 to decide the number one contender to the Goddess of Stardom Championships that are held by Utami Hayashis--ta and Saya Kamitani.

On the Oct. 18 show, Mayu Iwatani is set to take on Marvelous star Takumi Iroha for the World of Stardom Championship. The two faced off earlier this year with Iroha picking up the win in a non-title match.

Not competing in the tournament is Stardom star Jungle Kyona who announced earlier today that she would be taking an extended time off due to multiple injuries. Kyona cited an ACL rupture on her left knee, a LCL rupture on her right knee and a dislocated AC joint in her right shoulder. She said that her left knee and her right shoulder will require surgeries.

You can view Stardom's announcement below:

Jungle Kyona will be out an extended period of time due to a left knee anterior cruciate ligament rupture; right knee lateral collateral ligament rupture; right shoulder acromioclavicular joint complete dislocation. The left knee and right shoulder require surgery. https://t.co/r6GgkEO8t2 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 7, 2020

? Goddess of Stardom Tag League 2020?

Red Goddess Block



?MK?Sisters?

?Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid



?wing?gori?

?Saya Iida & Hanan



?AphroditE?

?Utami Hayashis--ta & Saya Kamitani



?Crazy Bloom?

?Giulia & Maika



?Devil Duo?

?Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 7, 2020