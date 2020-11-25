On tonight's Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida retained her title against Anna Jay via pinfall.

After the match, Shida celebrated her victory, but was met at the stage by Abadon. With blood dripping from her mouth, Abadon crawled her way out towards the champion, causing her to fall down and drop her title. Abadon picked up the championship and licked it, leaving a bloody mark on Shida's title.

Abadon had been off TV after taking an elbow to the throat, which sent Abadon to the hospital, in her AEW Dark match against Tay Conti late last month.

AEW has yet to announce a match, but it's likely these two will meet in the ring very soon.

