- Above is the full AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum featuring AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, AEW President Tony Khan, and NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb. You can check out full results of last night's PPV here.

- After NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb defeated Allysin Kay on last night's Full Gear The Buy In, she went face-to-face with former champion Thunder Rosa. Post-match, Rosa came to the ring and the two wrestlers talked some trash while Rosa pointed at the title. Deeb recently defeated Rosa for the championship, so it's likely we'll see these two meet again in an AEW ring in the near future.

- Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette (fka WWE's Renee Young) gave some live reactions to his brutal "I Quit" title match against Eddie Kingston on Saturday's PPV. In a series of tweets she wrote: "Tacks in the head. C'mon man. ... Can I quit this match? ... *Orders bulk Epsom salts and a first aid kit*." As noted, Kenny Omega is the new number one contender and could be next up for Moxley.

Tacks in the head. C'mon man. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

Can I quit this match? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020