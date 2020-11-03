Although Hikaru Shida has held the AEW Women's World Championship for nearly six months, AEW's original plan was to position Britt Baker as the biggest babyface in the company, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

While talking about Impact Wrestling star Kylie Rae's abrupt retirement from pro wrestling, Meltzer revealed Baker was earmarked as "The Chosen One" of the women's division by AEW execs mostly due to her character [real life dentist], good looks, mic skills, and ability to do media. However, those plans were dropped and she turned heel, which led to Shida becoming the main babyface on the roster.

According to Meltzer, AEW execs were also high on Rae, who participated in a fatal-four way match against Baker, Nyla Rose, and Awesome Kong at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Cody was reportedly a vocal supporter of Rae and often compared her to WWE Superstar Bayley. However, Rae requested her release from the company after withdrawing from an advertised match at Fyter Fest last year.

Rae, 28, announced her retirement from pro wrestling through a message on Patreon. She is also taking a break from social media.