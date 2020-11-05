During the final segment of this week's AEW Dynamite, Cody cut a promo in which he spoke about "going to war with the empire" and coming out victorious.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Cody was referencing to reports of WWE surrendering the "Cody Rhodes" trademark and giving the TNT Champion the rights to own his pro wrestling name.

Meltzer noted that WWE and Cody have possibly reached "some kind of a deal" especially with Cody recently abandoning his filings for trademarks for "Slamboree" and "The Match Beyond," two event names associated with WCW.

"You're looking at the man, the superstar, who left the empire, went to war, and actually won," Cody said on Dynamite. "And that pisses a lot of people off, because the truth that I speak contradicts the lies that a lot of people live."

Meltzer also hinted at the possibility of WWE and Cody "trading trademarks" albeit unofficially. Since bringing back Halloween Havoc recently, WWE has been asking fans on social media if they would like to see more past WCW events return.

After Dynamite went off the air, Cody said that "it felt good" to be Cody Rhodes again.

"As of this morning, I no longer just have one name," he said. "Whether Justin Roberts says it, or not. It feels really good to be Cody Rhodes, again!"