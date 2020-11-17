Drew McIntyre, the new WWE Champion, and Sheamus were involved in a third consecutive backstage segment on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

During this week's segment, Sheamus gifted McIntyre with a storage chest containing gifts including a sword and a kilt. A little later on Raw Talk, Sheamus said he was trying to inspire McIntyre ahead of his match against Randy Orton. Sheamus also spoke about how close he was to McIntyre's mother, Angela, who passed away in 2012 after a battle with cancer.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the segments are likely to set up a future feud between McIntyre and Sheamus. Although there was speculation that Sheamus would cost McIntyre the championship match against Orton on Monday, the word is that WWE could doing a slow burn feud rather than pulling the trigger right away.

Meltzer noted that through the three segments, WWE has "really established them as buddies" and it would make more sense to have Sheamus turn on McIntyre in the future.

Earlier this year, McIntyre told Sports Illustrated that his long history with Sheamus would make for a great on-screen feud.

"We were the top feud in Europe before we both signed with WWE in 2007," said McIntyre. "We came to America together, wrestled in Florida Championship Wrestling together, and we were both heavyweight champions there.

"The night I won the Intercontinental title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously, his career took off and mine took a downward spiral. We could include so many parts of our past in that feud that have never been featured on television."

