Darby Allin defeated Cody to become the new AEW TNT Champion at Full Gear after hitting a coffin drop and pinning the champ. Afterwards, both wrestlers reacted on social media.

"When I take the ball yer never getting it back," Allin wrote.

For the former two-time champion, it was a tough night, but Cody had some kind word for Allin.

"Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin — the rookies aren't rookies anymore," Cody said. "They are stars. You can be a loner, but now you're a leader. Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion."

In a side note, the TNT Twitter account announces its champion in their bio, and has already made the change to "Darby Allin is our Champion."

"You know we gotta do the thing #AEWFullGear," TNT commented.

You can check out our full Full Gear results here.

When I take the ball yer never getting it back. pic.twitter.com/iYnIWkw1S5 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) November 8, 2020

Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin - the rookies aren't rookies anymore. They are stars.



You can be a loner, but now you're a leader.



Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion. pic.twitter.com/AEhAEEzW2n — Cody (@CodyRhodes) November 8, 2020