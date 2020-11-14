On last night's WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio defeated Seth Rollins in a No Holds Barred Match, which is tying up this storyline, as Rollins will be away for a short hiatus. Rollins is scheduled to face Murphy on next Friday's SmackDown.

Becky Lynch and Rollins are expecting their first child in December, and it's looking like Rollins will be off WWE TV for four to six weeks after his match with Murphy, according to Ringside News.

Once finding out she was pregnant, Lynch relinquished her WWE RAW Women's Championship back in May to Asuka. The night before at WWE Money in the Bank, Asuka won the Women's Ladder Match, which ended up being how she obtained the championship.

Since then, Lynch has been away from WWE, although she did appear backstage last month at a SmackDown taping. The mother-to-be also showed off her baby bump last month.

The report noted with Royal Rumble taking place in January, it's possible Rollins could return at that PPV.