A number of segments were announced for next week's AEW Dynamite, including Inner Circle heading to Las Vegas, all thanks to their newest member — MJF. MJF bought the whole groups tickets to go party in Sin City next week.

AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks go against Top Flight, which was scheduled to happen on this week's show. AEW noted on air that doctors not clearing Matt's ankle as the reason the match didn't happen.

Below is the rest of next week's card.

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford)

* The Inner Circle slays Las Vegas

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight (Non-Title Match)

* Cody and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (with Taz)

* PAC vs. The Blade