- Above is the latest Shot of Brandi featuring Chris Jericho as Brandi Rhodes' guest. The two enjoy vodka and club soda while Brandi makes some spaghetti and meatballs.

- Chris Jericho shared a photo of the Inner Circle currently hanging out in Las Vegas. The entire crew is there, but as seen in the photo, Sammy Guevara and Ortiz don't look quite as thrilled. Wardlow and Jake Hager continue to tease tension between them as they are seen glaring at each other. As noted, MJF and Wardlow were inducted into the Inner Circle after MJF's victory over Jericho at Full Gear. Afterwards, MJF bought tickets for everyone to celebrate in Las Vegas. Fans will get to see their trip on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

- Ringside Collectibles has released an exclusive "Blood & Guts: Blood Brothers" 2-pack of Dustin and Cody Rhodes for $49.99 (currently on back order until mid-December). The set commemorates when the two battled it out in the ring at last year's Double or Nothing. Dustin also posted a photo of his figure coming out in the AEW Unrivaled Collection: Wave 2, which features Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, MJF, Hangman Page, and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.