Former WWE Champion JBL has revealed that people within WWE were not upset with Ronda Rousey for her comments earlier this year when she referred to pro wrestling as "fake fights for fun."

At the time, several WWE Superstars including Nia Jax, Lana, and Alexa Bliss didn't take too kindly to Rousey's comments. Jax even threatened to "knock her the F**K out" if Rousey ever returned to a WWE ring.

In a recent chat with SportsKeeda, JBL said it was obvious to him that Rousey's comments were made tongue-in-cheek and not meant to offend wrestling fans or pro wrestlers.

"She [Ronda Rousey] was the hottest thing about six months ago with all that tension she got on herself," said JBL. "I don't know if she did that on purpose or not, where she called wrestling fake. But she sure got a lot of heat off of it.

"I mean, if she didn't [do it on purpose], she hit a goldmine. If she did [do it on purpose], she's really smart. And she may be, I don't know her. I don't know either way. People say good things about her in the WWE that I've talked to," he added.

Back in May, Triple H also gave his two cents on Rousey's controversial comments.

"The thing with Ronda is, you never know what she is saying," he said. "Is she attacking the business, really, or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what lights up the fans that love the business, that are gonna wanna see you?"

JBL was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. However, the induction ceremony was postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.