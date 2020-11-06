Veteran WWE referee Jimmy Korderas returned to The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where he and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed the AEW Full Gear card. Korderas praised Eddie Kingston for selling him on his match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title, and he spoke on what makes Kingston so great on the mic.

"To be honest with you, I was kind of looking forward to it but not overly excited about it, until a AEW Dynamite and that promo segment with Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley. That sold me on that match," Korderas admitted. "It's funny because it's almost like Eddie was the best kept secret in wrestling as far as his mic [skills]. He can work in the ring too, don't get me wrong. I'm not saying that, but man, is he good.

"See here's the thing, when someone gets on a microphone and they start cutting a promo, so to speak, or they start speaking, their job is to get the viewer, the audience invested in them and what they're saying and suspend that disbelief because we all know that wrestling is predetermined, whatever you want to call it. Eddie Kingston is believable. When I watch him and I hear him, I'm thinking to myself, that's him. He's drawing me in as a fan, and I think he's been excellent. I give him full marks for making this match, I think, the must-see match of the weekend."

Kingston and Moxley will compete in an "I Quit" Match at Full Gear. Korderas said that if not for that stipulation, then he would have liked Kingston's chances better to win the title.

"If it wasn't [for] the 'I Quit' stipulation, I would say yes," Korderas noted. "If it was a regular match where you can have some shenanigans and something and have Eddie be that heel winning [the championship] under nefarious means and hanging onto it the same way, I would say yes, but with this 'I Quit' stipulation attached to it, I don't see that happening."

The winner of Kingston - Moxley will know their next challenger as Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page will compete in the AEW Title Tournament Finals for a shot at the AEW World Title. Hausman asked Korderas if he enjoyed how AEW got to the Adam Page vs Kenny Omega finals.

"Yes, and no. That's another thing, it was almost expected," Korderas pointed out. "Sometimes predictability is okay, and sometimes you have to throw a curveball out there. And I think this was one of those times where you could have saved this match for a different time. I get it. There's something at stake here, which is a title opportunity, but at the same time, this was an opportunity to drag out this rivalry and add a little more layers to the story."

Korderas gave his thoughts on how he would have kept the Omega-Page rivalry going. He said that he would have tried to figure out a way to eliminate one of them from the tournament in some manner.

"For one thing, there would have been nothing wrong with Kenny losing, especially after kicking out of a Canadian Destroyer on the ramp and a Package Piledriver," Korderas said. "Somehow have one of them get knocked out of the tournament, regardless of how, whether it was an accidental disqualification or something like that, so you can hold off on this or have one of the guys accidentally cost the other guy the match."

Hausman noted that the other competitors in the tournament did not come out better than they did before the tournament like Wardlow. Korderas pointed out that Wardlow probably sold a bit too much in his match against Jungle Boy and called it a missed opportunity to get Wardlow to another level.

"I think he sold a little bit too much," Korderas noted. "Look, Jungle Boy, I get that they see a lot of upside in him and stuff like that, but at the same time, that was an opportunity to get Wardlow up to a next level, and I thought that was a missed opportunity."

On Wardlow's current position as MJF's bodyguard, Korderas said he was on the fence opting to wait and see where the partnership goes. Korderas also addressed his critiques of AEW noting that he is entertained by what he watches but also takes a look at things from a business standpoint.

"Again, on the fence with it," Korderas admitted. "I want to see where it goes first and how it develops before I pass full judgment on it because I've been accused of being overly critical of AEW and people have this misconception that I'm not entertained by what I see. They do entertain me, but again, from a purely business standpoint, I look at things and I see things and I go, 'oh man, there was an opportunity missed.'"

You can follow Jimmy on Twitter @JimmyKorderas. Jimmy's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.