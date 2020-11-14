Kenny Omega has announced the launch of his new website, which features a "history will be made in" countdown where fans can sign-up via e-mail. Apparently 5,000 fans are in store for something, but it's unclear as of now what that is. The next clue is set to drop in just under two days.

As of this writing, the site also includes links to AEW, AEW Games, Being the Elite, Omega's merchandise page and Twitter account.

In other Omega news, Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis spoke to Fight Game Media about his relationship with Omega. Callis made an appearance on commentary at Full Gear to call Omega's match against Hangman Page.

During his interview, Callis noted had AEW not formed, Omega would have likely worked in Impact Wrestling.

"I'll say this — if AEW had not come into play … Kenny Omega would have come into Impact Wrestling," Callis said. "Not that he ever agreed to it, but it's something that Scott D'Amore and I would have made happen."

Thanks to his big win over Page in the Title Eliminator Tournament Finals at Full Gear, Omega is next in line for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship on December 2.